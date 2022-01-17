Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,780. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.19 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

