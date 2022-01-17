Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 54,846,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,700,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

