Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 250,932 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,511. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.06. 650,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

