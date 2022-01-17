Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $141,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

JPM stock traded down $10.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

