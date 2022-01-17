Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,679 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $84,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $531.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

