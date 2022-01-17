Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,430 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $64,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.18. 2,870,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

