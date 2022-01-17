Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 93,038 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93,038 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,950. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.