Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $56,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.03. 1,776,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,530. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average is $222.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

