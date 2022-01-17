NKN (NKN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $196.78 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00181970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00204323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars.

