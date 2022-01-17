Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

