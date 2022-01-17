North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other North European Oil Royalty Trust news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NRT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. 34,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,730. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

