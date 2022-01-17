Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.67.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting C$35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 93.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.32. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.