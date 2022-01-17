Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $403.45. The stock had a trading volume of 936,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

