Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.