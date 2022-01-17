Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
