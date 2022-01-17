Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

