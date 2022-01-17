Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

