NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NRXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 610,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

