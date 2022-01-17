Nsure.Network Hits One Day Volume of $412,087.00 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $419,862.05 and $412,087.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nsure.Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nsure.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nsure.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.