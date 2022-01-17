Numeraire Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $27.82 or 0.00065816 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $163.81 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,178 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

