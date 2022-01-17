Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,364,000 after acquiring an additional 566,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $71.98 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.