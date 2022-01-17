Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

