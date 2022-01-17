Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 154,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nutrien by 92.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,364,000 after buying an additional 566,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.98. 2,436,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

