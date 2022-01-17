Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSD opened at $15.26 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

