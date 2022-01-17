NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.