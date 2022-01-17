Nyzo (NYZO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90,313.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $90,313.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

