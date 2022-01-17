O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,091 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $234.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.