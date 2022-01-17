O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

