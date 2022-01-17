O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,578 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 128,423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 166,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

