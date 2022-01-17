O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 30,862 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

