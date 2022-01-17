O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

