O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,220 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 360,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

