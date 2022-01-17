O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $204.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

