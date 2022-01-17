O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $76,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $154,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.