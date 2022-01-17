O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $531.02 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

