O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,226 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $136.88 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.