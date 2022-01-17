O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.