O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of China Yuchai International worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 179,450 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

