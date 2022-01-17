O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 149,227 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

CNI opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

