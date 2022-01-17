O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 16,252 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after purchasing an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 27.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,576,000 after acquiring an additional 101,761 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,459.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

