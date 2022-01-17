O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

