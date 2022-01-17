O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

