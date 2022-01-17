O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

