Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $393.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

