Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.89

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 50132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

