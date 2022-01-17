Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,421.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,421.50 ($19.30) and last traded at GBX 1,435.24 ($19.48), with a volume of 116148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,519 ($20.62).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,682.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,788.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

