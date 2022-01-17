OctoFi Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00012771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $45,588.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

