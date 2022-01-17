ODIN PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $7,631.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

