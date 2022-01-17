ODIN PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $68,511.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

