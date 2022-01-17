Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 48,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,190. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,409,535 shares of company stock worth $4,995,744 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,727,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 2,896,061 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,083,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

