Offshift Price Tops $15.13 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $15.13 or 0.00036006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.44 or 1.00028646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00702532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

